Ukraine received cluster munitions from USA, - Tarnavsky

The commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavsky, confirmed that Ukraine had received cluster munitions from the United States.

"We have just received them, we have not used them yet, but they can radically change (the situation on the battlefield - Ed.)," Tarnavsky said.

"The enemy also understands that we will have an advantage with this type of weapon. The enemy will give up a part of the territory where we can use these shells," he added.

Tarnavsky said that the Ukrainian command is still deciding on the exact area of the frontline where cluster munitions will be used.

He stressed that "this is a very powerful weapon". Tarnavsky confirmed that cluster munitions should not be used in densely populated areas - even if they are occupied by Russian forces.

"The Russians think that we will use them in all parts of the frontline. This is not the case at all. But they (Russians - Ed.) are extremely concerned," the general said.