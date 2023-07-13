"I don’t think war can go on for years," Biden said

US President Joe Biden does not believe that Russia’s war against Ukraine can last for years because Russia will not have enough resources.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

"I don't think the war can go on for years for two reasons. Number one: I don't think Russia can sustain the war forever, primarily in terms of resources and capabilities. Number two: I think circumstances will arise in which "eventually, President Putin will decide that it is not in Russia's best interests - economically, politically and otherwise - to continue this war," Biden said.

At the same time, he noted that he did not know how the war would end.

"My hope and my expectation is that you will see that Ukraine will make significant progress on the offensive," adding that over time this would create the possibility of a negotiated settlement.

He also stated that President Putin has already lost the war.

"There's no way he's going to win the war in Ukraine. He's already lost that war," Biden said.