US confirms delivery of cluster munitions to Ukraine
The United States confirmed that Ukraine has already received cluster munitions.
This was stated by the Director of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Army, Lieutenant General Douglas Sims, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Associated Press.
He confirmed that Ukraine had received the cluster munitions promised by the US, but did not provide further details.
"As of now, the cluster munitions have indeed been delivered to Ukraine," Smith said, without specifying whether Ukrainian troops have already used them.
To recap, today the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavsky, confirmed that Ukraine had received cluster munitions from the United States.
