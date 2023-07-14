Zaluzhnyi told how he sees Ukraine’s victory: More than liberation of territories

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, believes that Ukraine’s future victory must include the creation of a powerful army that will guarantee security for future generations of Ukrainians.

As reports Washington Post after an interview with Zaluzhnyi, the concept of victory for the Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief is more than just the restoration of Ukraine's full territorial integrity, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to НВ.

"The victory will be when we have an army - perhaps even a large one - that will guarantee the safety of children who are now in wheelchairs, so that they grow up knowing that this will not happen again," Zaluzhny said in an interview.

The Commander-in-Chief added that this is a huge amount of work and the creation of such a powerful army should begin now.

Zaluzhnyi also complained that Ukraine is dependent on other countries for ammunition. He added that the more Ukraine can shoot, holding back Russian forces, the fewer losses it will suffer.

The commander-in-chief is also considering his own future after the war. Zaluzhnyi said he might take a vacation.

"But as my wife says: 'Okay, it's three days. What's next?" he said with a laugh.

Other options are to write a book or travel.

However, Zaluzhnyi said he expects to be busy even after the war