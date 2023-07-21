Battalion named after Dmytro Kotsyubaylo urgently needs drones with thermal imagers for Kupiansk direction, - Butusov

The battalion named after Dmytro Kotsyubaiylo, which is currently fighting in the Kupiansk direction, urgently needs drones with thermal imaging cameras.

This was announced on Facebook by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov.

"Friends, the situation on the Kupyansk and Lymansk directions has now worsened, the situation in some areas must be recognized as critical. I will write about these events a little later, and now the battalion named after Dmytro Kotsyubail, the "fire team" of this front, needs emergency help with drones, primarily drones with thermal imaging cameras," Butusov notes.

According to him, the Censor.NET team is transferring one Mavik-3T today, but much more is needed.

"Who has a Mavik-3T right now - the front needs it, my fund is ready to buy it, we ordered a batch of night Maviks, but they are taking a long time. Da Vinci is watching from heaven as his battalion saves Kupyansk in fierce battles, in the liberation of which he took part. The front urgently needs drones of all types. In the offensive areas, the Russian troops have created an advantage in drones, we need to correct this situation," the journalist adds.

Watch more: Soldiers of 79th SAAB eliminated Kremlin propagandist and Z-volunteer Luchin in Donbas. VIDEO

"Of course, there are many more problems, but let's help as much as possible those who are saving many at this very moment," he summarizes.