Germany handed over first 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine

Germany handed over ten Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the government of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Germany also provided Ukraine with 20 MG3 machine guns for Leopard 2 tanks, "Marder" IFVs, and Dachs engineering tanks.

The aid package included:

1,305 shells and 2,064 155 mm smoke munitions;

bridge system and 12 trailers;

10 ground surveillance radars;

16 Zetros trucks;

four off-road vehicles for border protection;

100,000 first-aid kits;

Earlier, Acting Minister of Defense of Denmark Troels Lund Poulsen said that Denmark and Germany will transfer 80 Leopard-1 tanks to Ukraine. In total, Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands promised about 100 such tanks.

Read more: EU can create special fund for Ukraine’s military needs in amount of EUR20 billion for next four years, - Borrell