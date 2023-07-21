Egypt condemns Russia’s withdrawal from "grain agreement"

Egypt condemns Russia’s withdrawal from the grain agreement and will continue to import Ukrainian grain through alternative routes.

This was stated by the Minister of Supply of Egypt, Ali El-Mosili, Censor.NET reports with reference to Bloomberg.

"We are not satisfied with Russia's withdrawal from the UN agreement on grain exports," he said and called on Moscow to reconsider its position.

The publication notes that Egypt's economy suffered from the rise in grain prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Egypt, one of the world's largest wheat importers, plans to continue receiving Ukrainian wheat through Europe, El-Mosili reported. The government is also negotiating with the United Arab Emirates to allocate 400 million dollars for the purchase of goods.

It will be recalled that on July 17, the spokesman of the Russian dictator Dmytro Peskov said that the "grain agreement" was actually stopped. On the same day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation announced that the Black Sea Initiative will cease to function as of July 18. Russia withdraws shipping safety guarantees.

Read more: Egypt refused to supply ammunition to Russian Federation, instead began to produce them for Ukraine, - WP

According to Peskov, the Russian Federation "will immediately return to the "grain agreement" as soon as the agreements concerning it are fulfilled."

The Ministry of Defense of Russia stated that all vessels heading to Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea will be considered as "potential carriers of military cargo."

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, offered Turkey and the UN to continue the "grain initiative" in a tripartite format.

It will be recalled that on July 17, the spokesman of the Russian dictator Dmytro Peskov said that the "grain agreement" was actually stopped. On the same day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation announced that the Black Sea Initiative will cease to function as of July 18. Russia withdraws shipping safety guarantees.

According to Peskov, the Russian Federation "will immediately return to the "grain agreement" as soon as the agreements concerning it are fulfilled."

The Ministry of Defense of Russia stated that all vessels heading to Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea will be considered as "potential carriers of military cargo."

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, offered Turkey and the UN to continue the "grain initiative" in a tripartite format.