I see some ways out of grain crisis - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he sees some ways out of grain crisis.

"We are looking for ways. We have spoken with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Just before this meeting with you, I had a conversation with President Erdogan to discuss the crisis. We see some ways out of it," he said,speaking at the Aspen Security Forum on Friday via video link, informs Censor.NЕТ.

In any case, Zelenskyy said, "everyone should remember that the Black Sea is the sea of all our peoples. It is not the sea of the Russian Federation. There is Ukraine, Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria, and we are talking to all the countries of the Black Sea region."

"And we have very meaningful, pragmatic relations, humane and legal relations. And by the way, this is very important - we have legal relations with everyone, except Russia, because they think it is their own sea," he said.

