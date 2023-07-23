Consequences of enemy attack on Odesa. PHOTOS

A rocket attack on Odesa killed 1 person and injured 22, including 4 children.

"Six buildings, two architectural monuments, including a church, and port infrastructure were hit," the statement said.

As a reminder, on the night of 23 July, Russians attacked Odesa region with at least 5 types of missiles of all types of basing.

