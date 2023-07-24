Our soldiers advanced in Berdiansk direction from 350 meters to 1.4 km. There are fierce battles for Staromayorske, - Defense Forces

In the Berdiansk sector, the Ukrainian defence forces had partial success and advanced into enemy territory from 350 metres to 1.4 kilometres. Fierce fighting continues for Staromayorsk in the Donetsk region.

This was stated by the spokesman for the joint press centre of the Tauria Defence Forces, Valeriy Shershen, Censor.NET reports.

"Fierce fighting for Staromayorsk continues. The situation in the Melitopol sector remains unchanged. Due to the dense minefields, our demining groups and assault units are carrying out demining activities and inflicting fire. The rest of the strike units are consolidating their positions at the frontline and are ready for further offensive actions," he said.

According to the spokesman, the enemy is focusing its main efforts on preventing the step-by-step advance of Ukrainian troops.

The occupiers made unsuccessful attempts to regain their lost position in the vicinity of Pryiutne, Zaporizhzhia region.

The Russians also carried out air strikes on the outskirts of Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, and Novodanylivka. Artillery was used to shell Novodarivka, Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Novoandriivka and Stepove in the Zaporizhzhia region.