Russian Federation imported UAVs from China for over $100 million, 30 times more than Ukraine, - Politico

This year, Russia imported drones from China worth more than 100 million dollars, which is 30 times more than Ukraine.

China's exports of ceramics, which are used to manufacture body armor, to Russia increased by 69% (over $225 million). At the same time, its exports to Ukraine fell by 61% (to 5 million dollars).

Helena Legarde, an analyst specializing in Chinese defense and foreign policy at the Mercator Institute for China Studies, a Berlin-based think tank, said that despite all its claims that Beijing is a neutral player, it actually supports Moscow's position in this war.

According to the publication, the Chinese company Shanghai H Win, which manufactures bulletproof vests, has currently stepped up production. Yes, in the company, in particular, one of the buyers is the company "Silva" from Buryatia. She ordered 100,000 bulletproof vests and 100,000 helmets.

"According to public records, Silva was only registered last September. She reported zero income in 2022. A Google Street View search for the address in Ulan-Ude, the capital of Buryatia, leads visitors to a dilapidated apartment building," writes Politico.

Journalists tried to contact representatives of the "Silva" company, but the phone number that appeared in the documents did not answer.

It is also known about another Russian company "Legittelekom". The homepage shows that it is a Moscow-based freight forwarding company, but it is listed as the buyer of 100,000 headwear and 100,000 outerwear suits from Deekon Shanghai.