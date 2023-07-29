During July 29, Russians launched 5 missile and 19 air strikes, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published information on the strikes of the Russian invaders on the territory of Ukraine on July 29, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The message states: "During the day, the enemy launched 5 missile strikes, 19 airstrikes, and launched 30 salvo rocket attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are casualties among the civilian population, residential buildings were destroyed.

The probability of further missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high."

