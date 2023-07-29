Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully strike at Chongar Bridge in morning, - Ukrainian Armed Forces Stratcom. INFOGRAPHICS

On morning of Saturday, 29 July, Ukrainian servicemen launched a new air attack on bridge in Chongar, temporarily occupied by Russian invaders, which connects Crimean peninsula and Kherson region.

This was confirmed by the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces successfully attacked the Chongar Bridge on the morning of 29.07.2023. Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine!" - the statement reads.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russian occupiers report that the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the railway between Kherson and Crimea

A few hours earlier, Kherson traitor Vladimir Saldo said that on the night of Saturday, 29 July, the Ukrainian military allegedly fired 12 long-range western Storm Shadow missiles at the railway between Kherson region and Crimea in an attempt to destroy the track. According to him, all warheads were allegedly shot down by Russian air defence.