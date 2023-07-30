In one week, Russia launched 75 missiles and 100 UAVs over Odesa region, - Forbes

From July 18 to 24, Russian invaders attacked Odesa region with 75 missiles and 100 unmanned aerial vehicles. The cost of which is more than $280 million.

This is stated in the Forbes article, Censor.NET informs.

"For the period from July 18 to 24, Russia fired at least 75 missiles and about 100 UAVs towards the Odesa region. Their total cost is more than $280 million. As a result of missile strikes, more than 460,000 tons of grain and several grain terminals were destroyed. Dozens of people were injured ", the message says.

Dozens of cargo ships were blocked in the water area of the Danube. Despite the fact that the port of Reni borders the territory of Romania on the other side of the Danube, NATO did not take strong enough response measures.

"The Russian army uses most of its available means to attack Ukrainian ports. During the attacks, they use Kalibr cruise missiles launched from ships and submarines, Kh-59 and Kh-22 air-launched missiles, as well as Onyx and "Iskander" ground launch," the material adds.

