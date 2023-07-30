Strike on Chonhar bridge undermines enemy’s logistical capabilities, - OC "South"

Due to the disruption of logistics after the attack on the Chonhar Bridge, the enemy is forced to transfer reserves to the front line in order to restrain the AFU.

This was said by the head of the joint press center of the Southern Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk, Censor.NET reports with reference to "Fakty".

"The strike by the Ukrainian military on the Chonhar bridge is an element of countermeasures, that is, the destruction of the enemy's power on the logistical front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine need to eliminate the Russian Federation's ability to raise reserves, replenish ammunition, weapons, and military equipment," she said.

She also spoke about the situation at the front.

"In the direction of the Kherson region, Antonivka Bridge, Beryslav, Kizomys, the enemy is trying to maintain the level of shelling at a high level. When they felt that the shelling shortage was causing a fat loss, they pulled reserves from the Zaporizhzhia region to intensify the shelling here," Humeniuk noted.

At the same time, the enemy engages in tactical aviation and continues to bombard the already destroyed grain terminal in Kozatske in the direction of Beryslav.

"This puts pressure on the general understanding of Ukraine's future participation in the grain agreement because today's night attack by Shahed on the agricultural enterprises of the Kherson region and the south of Dnipropetrovsk region is also a sign that the enemy is trying to suppress the revival of the agricultural region," Humeniuk emphasized.