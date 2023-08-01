Attack on Kryvy Rih: more than 80 injured

19 people injured in the rocket attack remain in hospitals. July 1 has been declared the Day of Mourning in the city.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET informs.

"More than 80 people have already been injured as a result of the enemy attack. Among them are 7 children. 19 people remain in hospitals. All of them are of moderate severity," the report says.

According to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Defense Council of Kryvy Rih, July 1 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kryvy Rih.З

Also remind, that on the morning of July 31, the Russians struck Kryvyi Rih with two rockets, hitting a residential high-rise building and an educational institution. A mother and her ten-year-old daughter were among those killed by Russian missiles.

In total, 6 dead and 75 wounded were reported.