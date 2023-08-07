First batch of Abrams tanks approved for shipment to Ukraine

The first batch of Abrams tanks provided by the United States to Ukraine has been approved for shipment. The tanks will arrive in Ukraine in early fall.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Mirror of the week.

"They are ready. Now they have to get to Europe and then to Ukraine, along with everything that goes with them. Ammunition, spare parts, fuel equipment, repair facilities. That is, it is not just tanks, it is a complete package that goes with them. It's still a work in progress," Doug Bush, the US Army's chief procurement officer, told reporters at a briefing.

Earlier, Politico, citing anonymous sources, said that the first batch of Abrams is expected to be shipped to Ukraine in September. They are expected to arrive in Germany in August, where they will undergo final repairs and then be ready for shipment to Ukraine.

