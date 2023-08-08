Russians are likely to intensify missile attacks again in autumn, - Ihnat

The enemy is likely to strike at critical infrastructure again in the fall, but it is unlikely to be as intense as a year ago.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat during a telethon.

Ihnat noted that we should expect an increase in Russian missile attacks from the beginning of the fall. However, their intensity will not be the same as last fall.

"As for the fall that awaits us, it is true that an escalation is possible. But at the same time, we remember that Russia has a huge arsenal of missiles that it has been accumulating for quite some time and used during the last fall and winter. Therefore, of course, we should expect an escalation, but perhaps there will be fewer missile strikes of the massive scale that there were then," Ihnat said.

At the same time, according to Ihnat, Russia will use more UAVs.

"There are fewer missiles and more drones. You see, drones are not missiles, they are a much cheaper type of ammunition, the production of which they are already establishing on their territory, at least they say so. We're talking about Shahdas and other UAVs. That is, Russia is building up this type of ammunition. UAVs are not an easy target," he added.