Zelensky: Netherlands can become leaders in F-16 for Ukraine

On Tuesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte the details of two third-party security guarantees.

"I spoke today with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte and the key thing in our conversation was the protection of people, protection from Russian occupiers," he said.

According to the President, "we discussed in detail how to strengthen our soldiers on the front line and provide more security to our cities and villages, to our entire land."

"We are preparing new defense packages. We are preparing to strengthen our aviation with modern aircraft. And it is the Netherlands that can become a leader in F-16 for Ukraine," he said.

It is important, Zelenskyy noted, that "the Netherlands has joined the G7 declaration on security guarantees for our country, and we discussed how these guarantees can be detailed at the bilateral level."

"In addition, I invited Mark, Mr. Prime Minister, to take part in the summit of our Crimean platform at the level of leaders," the president said.

