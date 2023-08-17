Last civilians were evacuated from liberated Urozhane

The last civilian residents were evacuated from the village of Urozhayne (Donetsk region), which was liberated from the Russian invaders.

Serhii Yashchenko, head of the Velyka Novosilka CMA, told Suspilne about this.

Three people remained in the village - a man, a woman, and their adult son. They are now in a safe place. They were given psychological help and provided with the necessary.

"This is the last settlement in our district that was liberated from the Russian occupation. The community was completely liberated," Yashchenko said.

According to the head of the Velikonovosilkiv SVA, a school, houses, and a first aid station were destroyed in Urozhany. There is not a single surviving building in the village.

"It was a fairly large village. As of January 1, 2022, there were a thousand residents living in the settlement. At the time of the occupation, about half a thousand people remained, when active hostilities began, people left," Yashchenko said.

He said that the settlement is in a war zone, so it is impossible to submit documents for compensation for damaged property.

"The registers are closed to submit the required survey for restoration. Access to the village is currently closed," Yashchenko clarified.