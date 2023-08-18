Denmark has confirmed that US has approved transfer of F-16, but decision has not yet been made

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lücke Rasmussen confirmed that the United States has approved the transfer of fourth-generation F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. However, the final decision on the transfer has not yet been made.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to TV 2.

Rasmussen noted that Denmark sent a request to the US regarding the supply of aircraft to Ukraine and received a "friendly response."

"I can confirm that there has been an exchange of letters between me and Anthony Blinken based on the fact that the Secretary of Defense and I have reached out to the United States to explore our options," he said.

However, Rasmussen emphasizes that the decision to supply F-16 fighters to Ukraine has not yet been made. This issue is being discussed with allies.

"The decision on this matter has not been made. We have created an international coalition with training activities under the leadership of Denmark and the Netherlands, and we are successfully continuing. Then we will talk about the possible transfer of aircraft, we are discussing this issue with our allies," he added.

Also remind, according to Reuters, the USA has approved the sending of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands, as soon as pilot training is completed.