Counteroffensive did not fail, AFU broke through first line of defense, - Milli

The offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not failed, although it is happening more slowly than expected.

General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the USA, stated this in an interview with the Almamlakatv channel, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

According to him, the offensive of the Armed Forces is proceeding "slowly", but it is not a failure.

"They have crossed the main first line of defense. This line of defense, which the Russians have spent many months preparing, there are minefields, dragon's teeth and anti-tank trenches, and there is a complex matrix of defensive preparations, the Ukrainians are crossing it," Milley said.

He noted that the Defense Forces still have great combat power and the offensive is not over.

"It is still too early to judge the success or failure of the attack. It is clear that partial success has been achieved so far. The speed of the attack was slower than I thought, but this is not uncommon in war, because a war on paper is different from a war in reality," the general emphasized .

The military commander said that "when people are dying and tanks and anti-personnel armor are being destroyed on the ground and you're going through real dragon fangs and real mines, things go slower because people's lives are at stake."