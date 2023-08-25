Coordinator for restoration of Ukraine will be appointed at Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland

The Finnish government decided to appoint a special person in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland to coordinate Finland’s participation in reconstruction works in Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda, this was announced by the Prime Minister of Finland, Petteri Orpo.

According to the head of the Finnish government, the reconstruction, opened up significant business opportunities for Finnish companies.

Orpo noted that Finland can offer world-class solutions in areas such as clean energy, the construction sector, digitalization, and cooperation in education.

The Finnish Prime Minister noted that the appointment of a new contact person will take several weeks.

