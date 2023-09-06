ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
8906 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
25 587 77
war (20436) shoot out (8798) Donetsk region (1912)

Occupiers fired S-300 missiles at central market in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region: there are dead and wounded. VIDEO&PHOTOS

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

The rioters shelled the market in the center of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. There are dead and many wounded.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Donbas News.

According to the publication, earlier, the Russian invaders attacked the market with S-300 missiles.

It is noted that the market is located in the area of the "Mercury" shopping center.

Local Telegram channels publish photos and videos of the consequences of the strikes.

Read more: Head of Romanian Defense Ministry, Tilvar, confirmed that Russian drone fell on territory of country

Occupiers fired S-300 missiles at central market in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region: there are dead and wounded 01

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 