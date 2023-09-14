In morning, explosions rang out in Yevpatoria, occupation authorities announced drone attack

On the western shore of the occupied Crimea, in the area of Yevpatoria, explosions were heard around 5 o’clock.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to local Telegram channels.

Social media users write about the sounds of drones flying overhead and air defense operations.

Several military units are located in the area of Yevpatoria in Russia-occupied Crimea. Not far from it is the Sakн military airfield, which the Ukrainian army has already attacked.

Watch more: Fire broke out at military unit of Russian occupiers in Simferopol. VIDEO