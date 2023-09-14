ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4070 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
11 613 36

In morning, explosions rang out in Yevpatoria, occupation authorities announced drone attack

євпаторія

On the western shore of the occupied Crimea, in the area of Yevpatoria, explosions were heard around 5 o’clock.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to local Telegram channels.

Social media users write about the sounds of drones flying overhead and air defense operations.

Several military units are located in the area of Yevpatoria in Russia-occupied Crimea. Not far from it is the Sakн military airfield, which the Ukrainian army has already attacked.

Watch more: Fire broke out at military unit of Russian occupiers in Simferopol. VIDEO

Author: 

explosion (1498) Yevpatoriya (15) Crimea (2188) occupation (1860)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 