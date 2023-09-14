ENG
Former Minister of Health Stepanov was arrested in absentia

The High Anti-Corruption Court has remanded former Health Minister Maksym Stepanov into custody in absentia.

This was reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, Censor.NET reports.

The NABU and SAPO suspect Stepanov of embezzling more than UAH 450 million when he was the head of the state-owned enterprise Printing Plant Ukraine.

Earlier, the HACCU placed Serhiy Ferliy, the head of the Polygraph Plant's department responsible for international agreements, under round-the-clock house arrest. He is the only defendant who is in Ukraine.

Read: Reznikov allocated UAH 185 million to ex-Minister Stepanov's company: his company ED'UGET supplies uniforms and ammunition to the Ministry of Defence - AntAC

As previously reported by Censor.NET, a large-scale international scheme to misappropriate funds of the state-owned enterprise in 2013-2016 in the production of passports of Ukrainian citizens, ID cards, and driver's licenses was exposed at the Ukraine Polygraph Plant.

Also read: Former Healthcare Minister Stepanov is suspected of money laundering in the case of state-owned enterprise Polygraph Plant Ukraine

Seven people were found to have organized the scheme, including former Health Minister Maksym Stepanov, who headed the state-owned printing plant in Ukraine from 2011 to 2016.

Maksym Stepanov gave an interview to Censor. NET: Maksym Stepanov: "Nothing happens in our country without knowledge of President's Office - Mr Yermak, Mr Zelensky. They know exactly about the EDAPC"

