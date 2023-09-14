Former Minister of Health Stepanov was arrested in absentia

The High Anti-Corruption Court has remanded former Health Minister Maksym Stepanov into custody in absentia.

The NABU and SAPO suspect Stepanov of embezzling more than UAH 450 million when he was the head of the state-owned enterprise Printing Plant Ukraine.

Earlier, the HACCU placed Serhiy Ferliy, the head of the Polygraph Plant's department responsible for international agreements, under round-the-clock house arrest. He is the only defendant who is in Ukraine.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, a large-scale international scheme to misappropriate funds of the state-owned enterprise in 2013-2016 in the production of passports of Ukrainian citizens, ID cards, and driver's licenses was exposed at the Ukraine Polygraph Plant.

Seven people were found to have organized the scheme, including former Health Minister Maksym Stepanov, who headed the state-owned printing plant in Ukraine from 2011 to 2016.

