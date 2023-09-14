Enemy increased intensity of shelling in Tauria direction, - Defense Forces

The enemy reduced the frequency of airstrikes, but increased the intensity of shelling in the Tauria direction.

Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman for the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the Tauria direction, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"I want to note that over the past two days, statistically, the enemy has reduced the number of airstrikes. That is, there is a kind of relative calm on the line of combat engagement. Yesterday, 10 enemy airstrikes, 18 combat engagements were recorded. But I want to note that the enemy reduced the number of airstrikes, but increased the intensity of artillery shelling and shelling from tanks. Our guys are responding," Shtupun said.

According to him, in total, units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of the Tauria direction performed 1,159 fire missions during the day. Thus, the total losses of the enemy for the past day amounted to 297 people, 24 units of military equipment were destroyed.

"Also, we continue to destroy the enemy's logistics, especially his warehouses with ammunition. Last day, he irretrievably lost three warehouses," Shtupun emphasized.

To the journalist's clarification as to what explains the decrease in enemy airstrikes, Shtupun replied: "It's just statistics, maybe the weather, maybe I don't know, their pilots got sick. Let's put it this way, our guys are now "burying in" and maybe the enemy just doesn't want to spend war supplies".