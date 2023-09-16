Enemy launched 5 rocket attacks on Kharkiv, 5 civilians were injured
The occupiers fired 5 S-300 missiles at the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv.
Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
According to the preliminary information of the medics, 5 civilians were injured, the condition of the victims is light to medium, there is no threat to life.
Emergency services eliminate the consequences of hits.
