Enemy launched 5 rocket attacks on Kharkiv, 5 civilians were injured

The occupiers fired 5 S-300 missiles at the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv.

Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to the preliminary information of the medics, 5 civilians were injured, the condition of the victims is light to medium, there is no threat to life.

Emergency services eliminate the consequences of hits.

