Vereshchuk called on Ukrainians to temporarily leave occupied Crimea

The Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine calls on Ukrainians to temporarily leave the territories of the occupied Crimea.

Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk stated this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Once again, I am asking Ukrainians to leave Crimea if possible. Wait for the deoccupation of the peninsula in controlled territory or in third countries," Vereshchuk urged.

