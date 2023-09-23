Vereshchuk called on Ukrainians to temporarily leave occupied Crimea
The Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine calls on Ukrainians to temporarily leave the territories of the occupied Crimea.
Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk stated this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"Once again, I am asking Ukrainians to leave Crimea if possible. Wait for the deoccupation of the peninsula in controlled territory or in third countries," Vereshchuk urged.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password