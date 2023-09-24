In Tauria direction, enemy disguises himself in Ukrainian uniform and does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka, - Defense Forces

Russian invaders in the Tauria direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces in the areas of Severne and Avdiivka.

Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesman for the Defense Forces of the Tavria Region, announced this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"The Russians cynically continue to violate the rules of warfare. In addition to the constant terror of the civilian population, both on the TOT and on our side, there are also recorded cases of the enemy dressing up in Ukrainian military uniforms and conducting combat operations in this manner," he said.

The spokesman of the Defense Forces noted that the Russian Federation is constantly trying to return what it has lost, because Russian generals and colonels need to show at least some results, and they do not have them. According to him, that is why the Russians simply drive people forward and there are meat assaults.

Also, the Russians are not abandoning their feeble attempts to surround Avdiivka, and that last day Russian aviation carried out strikes, in particular, near Avdiivka, Robotyne, and Verbove.

But, according to him, the Ukrainian military is slowly moving forward near Robotyne and Verbove.

"In general, in the area of responsibility of the "Tauria" OSG, the enemy tried to break through in the areas of Severne and Avdiivka. In the Mariinka direction, the occupiers attacked again near the settlement of Mariinka. Attempts to advance in the Pobyeda area were also recorded. Over the past day, 10 unsuccessful attempts to dislodge our units from their occupied positions," Shtupun informed.

Answering the question why he called the attacks of the Russian Federation on Avdiivka unwarranted, he explained that the Russians suffer losses all the time, retreat and go in the same directions again. "That is, I consider, as a military man, that this is not enough," said the spokesman and added that the total losses of the enemy over the past day amounted to 159 people.

"It is somewhat less than yesterday or the day before yesterday, but we will correct it as much as possible. Also, 43 units of his military equipment were destroyed, including 1 tank, 6 BBM, 6 artillery systems, 27 different drones, 2 cars and 1 unit of special equipment. And last day, the enemy lost 3 warehouses of ammunition," Shtupun informed.