Fedorov, mayor of Melitopol, will arrive in occupied Tokmak
Arrivals were recorded in the temporarily occupied Tokmak of the Zaporizhzhia region.
Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
"Residents report that as a result of the work of the ruscist "air defence" there are injured civilians. We are waiting for official information about the losses of the enemy," he said.
More information is currently unknown.
