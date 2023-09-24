ENG
Two enemy drones were destroyed over Zaporizhzhia region, AC "East"

орлан

On September 24, as of 2:06 p.m., 2 enemy drones were destroyed in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the air command "East".

As noted, the fighter destroyed 2 enemy UAVs, which were previously identified as ZALA and Orlan.

