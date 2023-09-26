US Embassy confirmed transfer of list of priority reforms to Ukraine

The list was provided as a basis for consultations with the Government of Ukraine and key partners.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the embassy.

"As part of the ongoing dialogue with Ukraine and parties interested in Ukraine's future success, the United States has provided a proposed list of priority reforms for discussion and feedback at the Multilateral Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine in Brussels," it said.

According to the embassy, the list was provided as a basis for consultations with the government of Ukraine and key partners as part of continued support for Ukraine and its efforts to integrate into Europe.

"The goal of these efforts is to prioritize and consolidate reform steps together with Ukraine and key stakeholders.

As President Biden stated during a White House meeting with President Zelenskyy: "Just as we are committed to helping the Ukrainian people protect themselves now, we are also committed to helping them recover and rebuild for the future, including supporting reforms aimed at fighting corruption, creating an environment in which business can thrive and American and European companies will want to invest," the statement added.

