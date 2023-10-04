Over 70% of Russians support war. 60% are afraid of mobilisation - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

The actions of the Russian army in Ukraine are supported by 73% of Russian residents. At the same time, there are slightly more supporters of peace talks in Russia than opponents, and 59% fear the announcement of general mobilisation.

This is evidenced by a survey conducted by the Russian Levada Centre, Censor.NET reports.

Support for the war in Russian society remains at the usual level: 73% of Russians support the actions of the Russian military (70% in August), 20% do not support them (21% in August).

As usual, there are more supporters of peace talks among Russians than opponents (51% vs. 39%).

Russians are worried about the possibility of shelling of Russian territory (91%), Western countries supplying weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces (79%) and a counter-offensive by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (62%).

59% of respondents fear the announcement of general mobilisation. 37% are not afraid of it.

The survey was conducted on 21-27 September, with 1,633 people from 50 Russian regions taking part in it by personal interview. The margin of error does not exceed 3.4%.