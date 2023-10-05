Russian strike on Hroza village in Kharkiv region hits shop and cafe where wake was held - Klymenko. VIDEO

Russian troops attacked the village of Hroza in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region. A grocery store and a cafe where a wake was taking place were damaged, and 49 people were killed.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"It was a shop with a café next to it. There were locals in the shop, and locals in the café, where a wake for a local villager was held. In total, there were about 60 people on the territory. 49 died, including a 6-year-old girl," he said.

Klymenko added that seven people were seriously injured and are now on operating tables.

Law enforcement officers have already identified 29 bodies, while the rest have been sent to expert institutions in Kharkiv.

Klymenko clarified that it is not yet known what exactly caused the strike. It could have been a missile or an aerial bomb, but the type will be determined by experts.

He noted that in any case, the strike was extremely accurate because the premises were small.

See: 49 people, including a child, killed as result of Russian strike on village of Hroza in Kharkiv region. VIDEO + PHOTOS

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the RMA, said that the racists attacked a cafe and a shop in the village of Hroza at around 13:15.