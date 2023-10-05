Russian troops are shelling Kherson from occupied left bank

During the announced air alert, the occupiers shell Kherson.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Municipal Military Administration (MMA) Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"During air raid alert and the threat of air strikes, Russian troops are shelling Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank!



Be careful! Stay in safe places!" - he wrote.

