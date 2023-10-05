ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6301 visitors online
News
849 5
shoot out (12125) Kherson (1023)

Russian troops are shelling Kherson from occupied left bank

херсон,собор,свято,духівський,кафедральний

During the announced air alert, the occupiers shell Kherson.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Municipal Military Administration (MMA) Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"During air raid alert and the threat of air strikes, Russian troops are shelling Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank! 

Be careful! Stay in safe places!" - he wrote.

See more: Consequences of shelling of Dniprovsky district of Kherson by Russian occupiers. PHOTOS

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 