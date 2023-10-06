ENG
Occupiers strike Kharkov

The sounds of explosions are heard in Kharkiv.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov.

"The occupiers are striking. Residents of Kharkiv and the region, stay in shelters," the message reads.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov noted that there is information about an attack on the central part of the city.

