Estonian volunteers came under missile attack by Russian troops

The Estonian volunteer organizations Vaba Ukraina (Free Ukraine) and Ukraina Abi (Help for Ukraine) were in the zone of a missile attack by Russian troops.

This is stated in a post by Vaba Ukraina on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the joint convoy of Ukraina Abi and Vaba Ukraina was hit by a missile and the Russian Iskander missile fell 20 meters away from them.

As a result of the attack, all the cars were destroyed, but the volunteers were not injured.

The boys miraculously stayed alive and well. We will assist them as needed, together with our partners in Ukraine," the statement said.

At the same time, the organization added, there were human casualties, as two small children died in a neighboring house.

The report does not specify in which settlement this happened.





