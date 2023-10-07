Defense forces advanced north of Kopany and Novoprokopivka, - Tarnavsky

The defense forces advanced north of Kopany and Novoprokopivka of the Zaporizhzhia region in the Tavria direction.

General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, the commander of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria", announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"In the Tavriysk direction, we are advancing north of Kopany and Novoprokopivka. The enemy's losses have increased sharply. The BM-27 "Uragan" MLRS has been destroyed," he noted.

No details regarding the Defense Force's advancement are currently available.

