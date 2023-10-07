ENG
Ruscists shelled village in Kherson region, wounding woman

The occupying forces covered Komysany of the Kherson region with fire.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kherson RMA.

As noted, as a result of enemy shelling in the village, houses, farm buildings, and enterprise premises were damaged.

"A 53-year-old woman, who was at home at the time of the Russian strike, was injured. She was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition," the report said.

