Armed Forces repulsed 50 enemy attacks per day

Ukrainian defence forces continue to conduct defensive operations in eastern and southern Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol sector and offensive operations in the Bakhmut sector.

The operational situation in the area of responsibility of the JFO "North" in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains without significant changes.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv region.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the Liman sector.

In the Bakhmut sector, our defenders repelled five enemy attacks near Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast. At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy, and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade in the Avdiivka sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, conducted unsuccessful assault operations in the areas of Avdiivka, Keramik, Stepove, Tonenke and Severne in Donetsk region. Our troops repelled over 15 enemy attacks there.

In the Mariinsky sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled over 15 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Mariinka in Donetsk region yesterday.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks in the area north of Pryiutne, Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the enemy tried 4 times to regain the lost position near Robotyno in Zaporizhzhia region, but failed.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Task Force in the Kherson sector, the Defence Forces are conducting counter-battery combat, successfully hitting enemy warehouses and rear areas.

The Ukrainian defence forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, and exhausting the enemy along the entire frontline.