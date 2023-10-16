ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9184 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
9 798 44

Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - over 288,630 people. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated over 288,630 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.10.23 are approximate:

personnel - about 288,630 (+860) people,

tanks - 4948 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles - 9385 (+23) units,

artillery systems - 6910 (+44) units,

RSZV - 814 (+1) units,

air defense equipment - 547 (+0) units,

aircraft - 318 (+1) units,

helicopters - 317 (+1) units,

UAV of the operational-tactical level - 5280 (+11),

cruise missiles - 1531 (+0),

ships/boats - 20 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 9271 (+22) units,

special equipment - 981 (+5).

Read more: Armed Forces repulsed 50 enemy attacks per day

Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - over 288,630 people 01

Russian Army (9088) Armed Forces HQ (4057) liquidation (2399)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 