Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - over 288,630 people. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated over 288,630 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.10.23 are approximate:

personnel - about 288,630 (+860) people,

tanks - 4948 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles - 9385 (+23) units,

artillery systems - 6910 (+44) units,

RSZV - 814 (+1) units,

air defense equipment - 547 (+0) units,

aircraft - 318 (+1) units,

helicopters - 317 (+1) units,

UAV of the operational-tactical level - 5280 (+11),

cruise missiles - 1531 (+0),

ships/boats - 20 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 9271 (+22) units,

special equipment - 981 (+5).

