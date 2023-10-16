"Army of drones" hit 428 units of enemy equipment during week, - Fedorov
Strike units provided by the Drone Army destroyed 428 units of Russian equipment from September 9 to October 16.
This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science, and Technologies - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, informs Censor.NET.
"An absolute record from the Drone Army — the fighters hit 428 units of Russian equipment in a week," the message reads.
Fedorov noted that drones proved very effective in defense and destruction of equipment during the Russian offensive on Avdiivka.
"The Russians have minus 101 guns, 88 armored vehicles, 75 tanks and a lot of other equipment," Fedorov added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password