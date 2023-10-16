ENG
"HIMARS" hits place of deployment of enemy drone operators "ZALA". VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the deployment point of Russian ZALA drone crews in the south.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters attacked the enemy with the American HIMARS MLRS.

"During reconnaissance operations in the southern direction, the SFO operators found a good target - the location of Russian ZALA UAV crews. Our warriors conducted surveillance and then adjusted the fire of the HIMARS rocket launcher to the enemy's calculations. One strike and the occupiers had fewer UAVs," reads the commentary to the video of the accurate strike.

