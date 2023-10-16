Stoltenberg in conversation with Orban noted importance of supporting Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. He stressed the importance of supporting Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Stoltenberg tweeted about it.

"Spoke with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban about the situation in Ukraine and the importance of our support. At a time of increasing instability and global competition, we must continue to stand strong together in NATO. We also discussed Sweden's upcoming membership in the Alliance," Stoltenberg wrote.

