ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8698 visitors online
News
1 594 8

Stoltenberg in conversation with Orban noted importance of supporting Ukraine

столтенберг

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. He stressed the importance of supporting Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Stoltenberg tweeted about it.

"Spoke with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban about the situation in Ukraine and the importance of our support. At a time of increasing instability and global competition, we must continue to stand strong together in NATO. We also discussed Sweden's upcoming membership in the Alliance," Stoltenberg wrote.

Read more: Several allies will help Israel, - Stoltenberg

Author: 

Stoltenberg (515) allowance (465) Viktor Orban (221)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 