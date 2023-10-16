War in Ukraine is aimed at destroying country and Ukrainians as nation, - Sandu

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that Russia’s war in Ukraine is aimed at destroying Ukrainians as a nation, and if Russia were successful in its war against Ukraine, Moldova would not exist.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Sandu said this at the 27th Forum 2000 conference in the Czech Republic.

"The war (of Russia - ed.) in Ukraine is aimed at destroying this country and Ukrainians as a nation. If Russia succeeded, Moldova would probably cease to exist as a free state," the president said.

Sandu noted that today Russia seeks to control the countries of the former USSR, similar to its control of Central and Eastern Europe in the past. According to the Moldovan leader, it is a mistake to believe that the countries of the region can stay away from the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"The war aimed at subjugating Ukraine removes any doubt: if we fail, we will be drawn back into Russia's sphere of influence," Sandu said.

