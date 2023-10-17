Ihnat about strikes on Luhansk and Berdiansk airfields: Defeat of Russian aviation is very important, because it works against AFU on front line

Hitting the airfields of the occupying forces is important because Russian helicopters carry modern weapons that are used against the AFU.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Svoboda.

"What, how, and with what was affected, I have no opportunity to tell you about it. But in the end, the destruction of such equipment as the enemy's helicopters, which he uses - Ka-52, Mi-24 - of course, this is good for us. Because helicopters, together with tactical aviation, are constantly working at the front and on the front line. The enemy is trying to keep the helicopters closer to the line of battle, as was the case in Chornobaiivka. And here Luhansk, Berdiansk is not far from the front line... Unfortunately, the occupiers have more modern helicopter equipment, more modern weapons. There are anti-tank guided missiles with a long range. Helicopters are constantly operating exactly 10+ kilometers from the battle line. Therefore, the destruction of such equipment is quite important for us," Ignat commented on the data on the destruction of two Russian helicopters during the attack of Ukrainian forces on airfields of the Russian military near the occupied Luhansk and Berdiansk.

According to him, in order to protect all the objects important for Russia, the military command of the Russian Federation must have a sufficient number of air defense means, and this "is not always possible."

