There is coalition of countries that joined Ukrainian pilots training, - Ignat

Currently, many countries have joined the training of Ukrainian pilots, who must master Western fighter jets.

Colonel Yuriy Ignat, the head of the public relations service of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said this on the air of the Yedyny Novyny telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"We have a coalition of countries. Each country will be responsible for some direction, where there is a more powerful base, either for pilots aviation engineers or combat control officers. A coalition of countries that will train our pilots, engineers, and so on, is big. To date, many countries have joined this training. This cannot but please. Especially the United States, which has a very good base for this training," said Ignat.

He also mentioned the training center being built in Romania.

Read more: Stoltenberg: NATO to hold annual Steadfast Noon exercise on handling nuclear weapons next week

"This is good, because it is close to our borders, and Poland is also close, which has such aircraft, but still, training centers, flight simulators, and powerful flight simulators need to be built in Ukraine, and this will certainly be done. Well, the training center understands what it should be, to meet the standards that our partners have. That will be all, it takes time. Especially in combat conditions, we understand that this is not easy to do," said the spokesman of the Air Force.

He added that Ukrainian aviation works every day.

"We don't advertise it too much. We thank the pilots, they are doing really heroic deeds because fighting such a powerful enemy in the sky and on the ground is really something to be proud of. Our aviation uses foreign weapons. We know about the cruise missiles that were given to us partners, we have guided aerial bombs, we also have anti-radar missiles and other weapons, which the pilots use quite successfully..." - said Ignat.

He also reported that "a certain number of not only pilots but also foreign personnel went to master Western fighter jets, so their colleagues, brothers, remained here", stressing that "there are enough pilots for today to perform the current tasks that they perform every day in the Ukrainian sky".

Read more: Great Britain is going to train 30,000 Ukrainian servicemen by end of year