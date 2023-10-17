Occupiers intensified filtration measures in Mariupol after attack on Berdiansk, - Andriushchenko

The Russians are checking everyone who enters the temporarily occupied Mariupol from Berdiansk, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit an enemy airfield at night.

This was announced by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Filtration for Mariupol residents. Again. After the missile attack on Berdiansk at the checkpoint in Manhush today, everyone with Mariupol registration was required to "filtration". Everyone who moved (is moving) from Berdiansk to Mariupol. Even if there is a Russian passport and paper "filtration" - if the data is not in the database, then filtering again," the message says.

According to him, this is not a new, but again inhumane level of repression, so that a Russian passport does not protect.

"On the other hand, it demonstrates how painful the work of our partisans is for the occupiers. This is actual information work on data collection," emphasized Andriushchenko

Earlier it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit helicopters and equipment of airfields in Luhansk and Berdiansk.