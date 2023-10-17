Night explosions at airfield of occupied Berdiansk: "There is still some sh#t flying! And now battle scale of ammunition is gone!". VIDEO
A video was published on the network, in which the Russian occupier filmed an attack on the airfield of the enemy aircraft base in captured Berdiansk.
As reported by Censor.NET, the recording shows several fire points and hears explosions caused by the detonation of ammunition.
Warning: Profanity!
